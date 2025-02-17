Jaguars Sign Two Players To Active Roster Including WR Louis Rees-Zammit

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed WR Louis Rees-Zammit and QB John Wolford to the active roster.

Rees-Zammit, 24, is a native of Penarth in Wales. He attended Hartpury College before joining Gloucester Rugby’s academy and broke into the senior team in 2018, making his debut the following season. He became Gloucester’s youngest player to ever compete in the Premiership.

He signed his first professional contract with Gloucester in 2020, securing him to the club on a long-term deal. He was named Gloucester’s Young Player of the Year following the season.

In January of this year, Rees-Zammit announced his intention to leave rugby and join the NFL’s International Player Pathway. He signed a contract with the Chiefs and was among the team’s final roster cuts.

Rees-Zammit signed with Jacksonville shortly after and spent the season on the practice squad.