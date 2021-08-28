Jaguars Sign WR Devin Smith & OL Jermaine Eluemunor

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Saturday that they’ve signed WR Devin Smith and OL Jermaine Eluemunor to contracts.

The Jaguars also confirmed that they’ve traded QB Gardner Minshew II to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Smith, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.872 million rookie contract that includes $3.667 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season when the Jets waived him with an injury designation.

Smith caught on with the Cowboys on a futures deal for 2019 and was limited to appearing in four games before sustaining another injury. Dallas released Smith prior to start of the 2020 season.

Smith then caught on with the Texans’ practice squad in September of 2020 and had a brief stint with the Patriots in recent months.

In 2019, Smith appeared in four games for the Cowboys and caught five passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.

Eluemunor, 26, was drafted by the Ravens in the fifth round back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.66 million contract when the Ravens waived him coming out of the preseason in 2018.

Eluemunor later signed on to the Ravens’ practice squad before coming back on an exclusive rights contract. Baltimore then traded him to the Patriots in a pick swap in 2019.

New England re-signed Eluemunor as a restricted free agent in 2020. He joined the Dolphins in June before recently being released.

In 2020, Eluemunor appeared in 12 games for the Patriots and made eight starts. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 47 offensive tackle out of 79 qualifying players.

