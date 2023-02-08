Jaguars Signing DB Tyree Gillespie To Reserve-Future Deal

The Jacksonville Jaguars are signing DB Tyree Gillespie to a reserve-future deal, according to Aaron Wilson.

Gillespie, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He was in the second year of a four-year, $4m rookie deal when the Raiders opted to trade him to the Titans for a seventh-round pick.

Gillespie lasted just a few weeks in Tennessee and was ultimately waived before the start of the 2022 season. From there, the Jaguars claimed him off waivers and signed him to their practice squad.

In 2022, Gillespie appeared in three games for the Jaguars and recorded no statistics.