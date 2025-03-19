Jaguars Signing OL Fred Johnson To One-Year Deal

Per Adam Schefter, the Jaguars are signing former Eagles OL Fred Johnson to a one-year contract.

Johnson, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Florida back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Steelers but was waived during the season.

The Bengals later claimed Johnson off of waivers and he spent a few years in Cincinnati. The Bengals initially tendered him as a restricted free agent but rescinded the tender.

He then signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers before getting cut and signing on with the Eagles practice squad shortly after. Johnson re-signed with the Eagles on a two-year deal back in 2023.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and made six starts at guard.