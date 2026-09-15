Jaguars Signing OLB BJ Ojulari

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Jaguars hosted OLB BJ Ojulari for a visit on Tuesday.

Jordan Schultz reports the Jaguars are signing him to a contract. Odds are this will be for a practice squad spot.

Ojulari, 24, was selected in the second round with the No. 41 overall pick by the Cardinals in the 2023 NFL Draft out of LSU. Unfortunately he missed significant time due to injuries his first few seasons.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $8,597,607 rookie contract that includes a $3,252,805 signing bonus when the Cardinals waived him coming out of the preseason.

In 2025, Ojulari appeared in eight games for the Cardinals and recorded nine total tackles and a sack.