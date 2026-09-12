Jaguars & WR Parker Washington Shut Down Extension Talks

Jordan Schultz reports that contract talks between the Jaguars and WR Parker Washington have “come to a halt” without an agreement in place.

Schultz says Washington plans to “bet on himself” and enter the 2026 season without a long-term deal in place.

The two parties have reportedly been negotiating a long-term deal for months now.

Washington was a late-season breakout for Jacksonville last year and he has caught a ton of passes from QB Trevor Lawrence during training camp.

Washington, 24, was drafted by the Jaguars in the sixth round out of Penn State in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.84 million rookie contract that included a $192,264 signing bonus.

In 2025, Washington appeared in 16 games for the Jaguars and caught 58 passes on 95 targets for 847 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Washington as the news is available.