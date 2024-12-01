Jaguars Signing OT Walker Little To Three-Year, $45M Extension

According to Adam Schefter, the Jaguars are signing LT Walker Little to a three-year, $45 million extension today, right before they play the Texans in Week 13.

Schefter adds the deal includes $26 million in guaranteed money. Little was previously scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Jacksonville was set to go into 2025 without a clear plan at left tackle after trading LT Cam Robinson before the deadline and with Little in the final year of his rookie contract.

There’s been a lot of speculation about Jaguars GM Trent Baalke‘s future in Jacksonville past this season but he was allowed to make this move, which is interesting to note.

Little, 25, was a three-year starter at Stanford and opted out of the 2020 season. He also suffered a season-ending injury in the 2019 season opener.

The Jaguars drafted Little with pick No. 45 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $7,621,704 million and a $2,903,057 signing bonus.

In 2024, Little has appeared in 11 games for the Jaguars with four starts at left tackle. Pro Football Focus has him graded as the No. 38 tackle out of 76 qualifying players.