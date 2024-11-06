Jaguars Signing QB C.J. Beathard Off Dolphins PS, Designating WR Devin Duvernay To Return

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed QB C.J. Beathard to their active roster from the Dolphins practice squad.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made the following roster moves, the team announced today:

Signed QB C.J. Beathard to the 53-man roster from Miami’s practice squad

Placed WR Devin Duvernay on the Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return List and opened his 21-day practice period — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) November 6, 2024

They also designated WR Devin Duvernay to return from injured reserve. This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Beathard was with the team during the summer until he was injured and later released.

Beathard, 30, was drafted in the third round by the 49ers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.528 million contract and made a base salary of $946,179 for the 2020 season.

Beathard signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the Jaguars in 2021 and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he re-signed with the team for one more season. However, he was injured and cut during the preseason.

He had a stint with the Dolphins before returning to Jacksonville.

In 2023, Beathard appeared in seven games for the Jaguars and completed 75.5 percent of his passes for 349 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions.

Duvernay, 27, was a two-year starter at Texas and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2019. The Ravens selected him with the No. 92 pick in the 2020 draft.

He played out a four-year, $4,575,810 rookie contract that included an $887,863 signing bonus and made a base salary of $4.3 million in 2023.

Duvernay was testing the free agent market for the first time in his career in 2024 when he signed a two-year, $8.5 million deal with Jacksonville.

In 2024, Duvernay has appeared in five games for the Jaguars and caught one pass for -1 yard. He has also carried the ball three times for ten yards. As a returner, Duvernay has brought back seven punts for 81 yards and five kicks for 100 total yards.