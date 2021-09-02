Jaguars Signing QB Kyle Lauletta To Practice Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars are signing QB Kyle Lauletta to the practice squad.
Jacksonville’s practice squad now includes:
- DB Lorenzo Burns
- DT Doug Costin
- WR Jeff Cotton
- RB Nathan Cottrell
- WR Phillip Dorsett
- WR Josh Hammond
- T KC McDermott
- RB Devine Ozigbo
- DB Brandon Rusnak
- WR Devin Smith
- T Badara Traore
- WR Laquon Treadwell
- G Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms
- QB Kyle Lauletta
Lauletta, 26, was selected in the fourth round by the Giants out of Richmond in 2018. He signed a four-year, $3,167,700 with the Giants but was waived coming out of the preseason in his second year.
The Eagles signed Lauletta to the practice squad and brought him back on a futures deal for the 2020 season. However, Philadelphia later waived him in August and he then signed on to the Falcons practice squad.
Atlanta released Lauletta a few weeks later and he caught on with the Browns. Cleveland re-signed him to a futures deal for 2021 but waived him coming out of the preseason.
In 2018, Lauletta appeared in two games for the Giants and completed 0-5 pass attempts with an interception.
