Jaguars Signing QB Kyle Lauletta To Practice Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars are signing QB Kyle Lauletta to the practice squad.

Jaguars HelmetJacksonville’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. DB Lorenzo Burns
  2. DT Doug Costin
  3. WR Jeff Cotton
  4. RB Nathan Cottrell
  5. WR Phillip Dorsett
  6. WR Josh Hammond
  7. T KC McDermott
  8. RB Devine Ozigbo
  9. DB Brandon Rusnak
  10. WR Devin Smith
  11. T Badara Traore
  12. WR Laquon Treadwell
  13. G Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms
  14. QB Kyle Lauletta

Lauletta, 26, was selected in the fourth round by the Giants out of Richmond in 2018. He signed a four-year, $3,167,700 with the Giants but was waived coming out of the preseason in his second year.

The Eagles signed Lauletta to the practice squad and brought him back on a futures deal for the 2020 season. However, Philadelphia later waived him in August and he then signed on to the Falcons practice squad.

Atlanta released Lauletta a few weeks later and he caught on with the Browns. Cleveland re-signed him to a futures deal for 2021 but waived him coming out of the preseason. 

In 2018, Lauletta appeared in two games for the Giants and completed 0-5 pass attempts with an interception.

