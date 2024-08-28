Jaguars Signing RB Louis Rees-Zammit

Jordan Schultz reports that the Jaguars are signing RB Louis-Rees Zammit, whom the Chiefs waived yesterday.

Rees-Zammit is a former rugby star who was trying to make the switch to American football. He impressed early in the spring and there was some thought he could stick on the active roster as a return specialist.

Rees-Zammit, 23, is a native of Penarth in Wales. He attended Hartpury College before joining Gloucester Rugby’s academy and broke into the senior team in 2018, making his debut the following season. He became Gloucester’s youngest player to ever compete in the Premiership.

He signed his first professional contract with Gloucester in 2020, securing him to the club on a long-term deal. He was named Gloucester’s Young Player of the Year following the season.

In January of this year, Rees-Zammit announced his intention to leave rugby and join the NFL’s International Player Pathway. He signed a contract with the Chiefs and was among the team’s final roster cuts.

We will have more on Rees-Zammit as it becomes available.