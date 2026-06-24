Jaguars Signing TE Brenton Strange To Three-Year, $48M Extension

According to Mike Garafolo, the Jaguars and TE Brenton Strange have agreed to terms on a three-year extension worth up to $48 million in total value.

That includes $25 million in guarantees, per Garafolo. It appears the tight end market was set to move quickly after the Falcons got a deal done for Kyle Pitts yesterday.

According to ESPN’s Michael DiRocco, the Jaguars had had preliminary extension talks with Strange. However, DiRocco didn’t expect a deal to come together for months.

Jacksonville has identified Strange as a player important to keep, despite double-dipping on tight ends in this past draft class.

Strange, 25, was named third-team All-Big Ten for Penn State in 2022. He was drafted by the Jaguars with the No. 61 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $6,114,333 rookie contract that includes a $1,446,788 signing bonus and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

In 2025, Strange appeared in 12 games for the Jaguars and caught 46 of 60 targets for 540 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Strange as the news is available.