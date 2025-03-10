Jaguars Signing TE Johnny Mundt To Two-Year Deal

Per Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars are signing TE Johnny Mundt to a two-year contract worth $5.5 million.

Michael DiRocco of ESPN says the team has also reached an agreement with TE Hunter Long.

Mundt, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Oregon back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and was on and off of their roster.

The Rams brought Mundt back on a futures contract for the 2018 season, and he managed to make the 53-man roster each of the next two years. Mundt returned to Los Angeles on two consecutive one-year deals.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a two-year, $2.4 million contract with Minnesota in the 2022 offseason, later re-signing with the team on a one-year deal in 2024.

In 2024, Mundt appeared in all 17 games and recorded 19 receptions for 142 yards and two touchdowns.