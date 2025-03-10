Jaguars Signing WR Dyami Brown To One-Year, $10M Contract

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Jaguars are signing former Commanders WR Dyami Brown to a one-year deal worth $10 million.

Garafolo adds Brown can earn up to $12 million in the contract.

Brown, 25, was a third-round pick to Washington out of North Carolina in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4.9 million rookie deal through 2024 with a base salary of $1,334,181 in 2024.

In 2024, Brown appeared in 16 games for the Commanders and caught 30 of 40 targets for 308 yards (10.8 YPC) and a touchdown.

