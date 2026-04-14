AFC Notes: Nick Caserio, Liam Coen, Tank Dell, Jaguars, Texans

Jaguars

The Jaguars organization hired HC Liam Coen and GM James Gladstone just before last season’s Combine and had to learn on the fly. This season, they have their staff settled in and know each other well, which Coen notes will make things less frantic.

“A little less frantic, I guess you could call it, in terms of how fast everything happened last year and getting not just the scouting staff onboarded, but the coaches then onboarded to new procedures and modes of operation,” Coen said, via Pro Football Talk. “So, I think just some of the familiarities really helped just the flow and the way that we operate on a day-to-day basis, the schedule, the routine, what the coaches expect. That’s been very clear and concise throughout the process and I think it’s just allowed us to maybe get to different or deeper dialogue maybe a little bit quicker on some of the guys that we’re really honing in on.”

Texans

Texans GM Nick Caserio said WR Tank Dell is still day-to-day as he recovers from a gruesome knee injury suffered almost two years ago. Caserio added that the team will have a better update of his level of participation for the rest of the off-season after the team resumes OTA’s.

“With Tank, honestly, it’s probably a day-to-day, we’ll kind of see where he is,” Caserio said, via Click2Houston. “Probably have a better idea as we get through the spring of what his availability is going to be in training camp. He’s been here pretty religiously, since he’s been able to do more once he’s gotten out of the rehab stage.”

Caserio added that the team potentially adding a receiver in this month’s draft won’t have anything to do with Dell’s progress or how they feel about the rest of the receivers on the roster.

“As far as a receiver position, if there is a receiver that we like that we feel we want to add to the team then we’re going to take him independent of what’s going on,” Caserio said. “In the end, the competition will sort itself out. DeMeco [Ryans] and I talk about this all the time. Get them in the building, they’ll figure it out. Not us. Ultimately, it’s going to be up to the performance of the players. We try to stay true to that and not get so, ‘Well, we have this.’ Well, honestly, that could change in a heartbeat. You always want to be prepared and have some contingencies in place, but I would say a person’s individual situation doesn’t necessarily correlate to, well, we have to draft this over here. If you draft it, you draft it.”

Dell added that he feels good and is looking forward to the 2026 season.

“What I’ve been through is something that taught me to be humble and just keep working, I’m back, I’m feeling good right now,” Dell said. “Once the season comes, I’m gonna cook up.”

Dell added that he tried to come back last season for a playoff push but the medical staff deemed it too early for him to return.

“I was making a push, I wanted to be out there with the guys,” Dell said. “Last year, that football season alone, was the hardest year of my life. Just sitting out of football for a year straight. Been playing football since I was five and that was my first year I ever had to sit out of football so that was hard. I tried to make a push back, it didn’t go as planned. I got time now and I’ll be ready.”

Texans

Coming off a third-straight loss in the Divisional Round, Texans GM Nick Caserio is proud of their recent consistency, but knows they need to execute better in the fourth quarter.

“Focus is on 2026. Just trying to put the best team together that we feel gives us the best chance to win. Proud of the program that we built. Our consistency over the last three years, ultimately, it comes down to your ability to execute on gameday,” Caserio said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “70% one score games in the fourth quarter. It’s as competitive as a league as there is. This isn’t like the NBA. So we got a really competitive league, so try to put together a really good team, give our team a chance, you know, hopefully play good football, and put ourselves in the position where we got maybe a chance to win in the fourth quarter. The margins are pretty small.”