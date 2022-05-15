Jaguars Signing WR Willie Johnson

According to Adam Schefter, the Jaguars are signing WR Willie Johnson to a contract following a successful tryout at rookie minicamp.

Johnson hails from Fort Myers, Florida, and played six seasons with the Marshall Thundering Herd.

He had 20 punt returns for 148 yards and 24 kick returns for a total of 492 yards during his time at Marshall.

During his six-year career, Johnson caught 114 passes for 1,846 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also had 20 carries for 209 yards and two touchdowns.