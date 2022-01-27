Jaguars Targeting Adrian Wilson As GM, Byron Leftwich As HC?

According to Mike Jurecki, the Jaguars are close to hiring Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich and Cardinals VP of pro personnel Adrian Wilson as a package head coach/general manager deal.

That of course would mean current Jaguars GM Trent Baalke would be replaced in that role. Pro Football Talk reports Leftwich has issued an ultimatum to Jacksonville that Baalke has to be out if he’s going to be in.

There have been a ton of rumors around Leftwich and Jacksonville, with multiple conflicting reports indicating the two sides were working on a deal or that the Jaguars had not yet made a decision.

Colts DC Matt Eberflus and Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett were reportedly two other finalists the Jaguars were considering, but both were just hired this morning by the Bears and Broncos.

The Jaguars’ decision to retain Baalke has been controversial and reportedly affected the desire of some candidates to even interview with the team given Baalke’s reputation as an office politician.

Other reports have indicated Baalke has had clear favorites throughout the process, including a first choice of Alabama OC Bill O’Brien as head coach and former Broncos HC Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator. Jacksonville also interviewed Fangio for their head coaching vacancy on Monday.

Leftwich, 40, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2003. He spent four years in Jacksonville before playing for a number of teams including the Falcons, Steelers and Buccaneers.

The Cardinals hired Leftwich as a coaching intern during training camp in 2016 before promoting him to QBs coach. After Arizona fired Mike McCoy, Leftwich was promoted to offensive coordinator. He was fired after the 2018 season, however, and caught on with the Buccaneers.

In 2021, the Buccaneers ranked No. 2 in total offense, No. 1 in passing yards and No. 25 in rushing, and No. 2 in points per game.

Wilson, 42, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2001. He spent the first 12 years of his career in Arizona before joining the Patriots in 2013.

The Bears signed him to a contract but he was released a few weeks into the preseason and never caught on with another team. He later announced his retirement and joined the Cardinals in a personnel capacity.

Wilson finishes his career with 721 tackles, 25.5 sacks, 27 interceptions, 100 pass defenses, 16 forced fumbles, eight recoveries, and four defensive touchdowns. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and was selected to one First-Team All-Pro unit.

