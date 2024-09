Jaguars TE Evan Engram Ruled Out After Hamstring Injury In Warmups

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced TE Evan Engram injured his hamstring during pregame warmups.

TE Evan Engram sustained a hamstring injury in pregame warmups and has been ruled out for today’s game. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) September 15, 2024

The team ruled Engram out from today’s game against the Browns.

Engram, 30, is a former first-round pick by the Giants in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Mississippi. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10,718,304 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $1,926,587 for 2020 when the Giants exercised his fifth-year option for the 2021 season for about $6 million.

He signed a one-year deal worth $9 million with the Jaguars in 2022 and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Jaguars used the franchise tag on him. The tag was $11.345 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

However, the two sides later agreed to a three-year, $41.25 million extension.

In 2024, Engram has appeared in one game for the Jaguars and caught one pass on four targets for five yards.