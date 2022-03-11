Jaguars Tender Contracts To Three Exclusive Rights Free Agents

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they have officially offered tendered contracts to three exclusive rights free agents, including OLB/DE Jamir Jones, LB Chapelle Russell, and RB Mekhi Sargent.

The @Jaguars have sent exclusive rights tenders to OLB/DE Jamir Jones, LB Chapelle Russell and RB Mekhi Sargent. Additionally, the team released RB Carlos Hyde. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) March 11, 2022

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year contracts worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.

Sargent, 24, originally signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa back in May. He wound up making their active roster coming out of the preseason but was cut loose in October and re-signed to Tennessee’s practice squad but was cut a week later.

The Rams signed him to their practice squad and he bounced on and off their taxi squad last season.

In 2021, Sargent appeared in seven games and recorded five rushing attempts for 11 yards (2.2 YPC) and no touchdowns.

Jones, 23, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame back in April of 2020 but was cut loose after a few months.

Jones signed with the Steelers back in April and managed to make the roster coming out of training camp. Pittsburgh cut him loose in September of last year.

In 2021, Jones appeared in three games for the Steelers and recorded three total tackles.