Jaguars Trying Out QB C.J. Beathard

Ian Rapoport reports that the Jaguars are hosting free agent QB C.J. Beathard for a tryout.

Beathard, 27, is a former third-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.528 million contract and made a base salary of $946,179 for the 2020 season.

Beathard is now testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2020, Beathard appeared in six games for the 49ers and completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 787 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 28 yards.