Jaguars Waive K Riley Patterson

The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced they’ve waived K Riley Patterson.

Patterson, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Patriots later signed Patterson to their practice squad before the Lions added him to their active roster in late November. Detroit waived him at the start of the 2022 season and he was later claimed by the Jaguars.

Jacksonville had re-signed Patterson as an exclusive rights free agent this offseason but traded him to the Lions in May. He kicked most of the season for Detroit before being released and catching on with the Browns as an injury replacement.

From there, the Jaguars signed Patterson to a future’s contract this offseason.

In 2023, Patterson appeared in 15 games for the Browns and Lions, coverting 15 of 17 field goal attempts (88.2 percent) to go along with 35 of 37 extra point tries (94.6 percent).