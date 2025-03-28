Jaguars Waive OL Dieter Eiselen

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they waived OL Dieter Eiselen on Friday.

Eiselen, 28, originally signed on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Yale back in 2020. He has bounced on and off Chicago’s practice squad until the the Texans signed him to their taxi squad in August 2023.

He was among Houston’s final roster cuts coming out of last year’s preseason and caught on with the Broncos in October. Denver cut him after a week and he signed with the 49ers’ practice squad.

The Jaguars signed him to their practice squad in November.

In 2023, Eiselen appeared in 10 games for the Texans.