Jaguars Waive TE Sammis Reyes From Retired List

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially waived TE Sammis Reyes from the reserve/retired list on Monday.

Reyes, 28, was a former Division I basketball player at Tulane. He moved from Chile and moved to the United States at 14.

Reyes ended up playing both basketball and football before opting to pursue a college career in basketball. However, his plans changed after seeing limited playing time at Tulane.

The Commanders signed Reyes to a contract rookie contract in 2021. He was waived a year later with an injury settlement and eventually had a brief stint on the Bears’ practice squad.

The Jaguars signed Reyes last May before placing him on the retired list in August.

For his career, Reyes appeared in 11 games for Washington and made two tackles on special teams.