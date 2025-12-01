Jaguars Waive WR Austin Trammell

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have waived WR Austin Trammell.

Trammell, 27, wound up going undrafted out of back in 2021. He later signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent.

Trammell was on and off the Falcons’ practice squad for his first year in the NFL before the Rams signed him at the start of the 2022 season. The Jaguars added him to their practice squad coming out of the preseason.

The Jaguars signed Trammell as a free agent last June and brought him back on a futures contract before waiving him coming out of the preseason. He stuck around on the practice squad and eventually signed to the active roster on Halloween.

In 2025, Trammell has appeared in five games for the Jaguars and caught three passes on 10 targets for 46 yards. He’s also returned one kick for 54 yards.