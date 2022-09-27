Jaguars Worked Out Kickers Rodrigo Blankenship & Sam Ficken

According to Field Yates, the Jaguars are working out kickers Rodrigo Blankenship and Sam Ficken on Tuesday.

Blankenship, 25, signs with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2020 after receiving some buzz as a potential draft pick and even as a specialist.

Blankenship won the Lou Groza award in 2019 given to college football’s best kicker. He also was a Georgia fan favorite because of the unorthodox glasses.

In 2022, Blankenship has made two out of three field goal attempts and both extra points.