Jaguars Worked Out RB Ito Smith

The Jacksonville Jaguars brought in free agent RB Ito Smith for a workout on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The Chargers hosted Smith for a visit last week, but did not sign him to a contract.

Smith, 26, was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Falcons. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3,080,872 rookie contract when the Falcons released him back in April 2021.

Smith tried out for the New York Giants back in May and had a brief stint with the Cardinals last offseason before catching on with the Vikings. He was among Minnesota’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Smith appeared in 14 games for the Falcons and recorded 63 rushing attempts for 268 yards (4.3 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with 17 receptions for 75 yards receiving (5.4 YPC) and no touchdowns.

