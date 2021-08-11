Jaguars Worked Out WR Devin Smith

The Jacksonville Jaguars brought in free agent WR Devin Smith for a tryout on Wednesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Smith, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.872 million rookie contract that includes $3.667 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season when the Jets waived him with an injury designation.

Smith caught on with the Cowboys on a futures deal for 2019 and was limited to appearing in four games before sustaining another injury. Dallas released Smith prior to start of the 2020 season.

Smith then caught on with the Texans’ practice squad in September of 2020 and had a brief stint with the Patriots in recent months.

In 2019, Smith appeared in four games for the Cowboys and caught five passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.