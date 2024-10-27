Jaguars WR Christian Kirk Out For Season With Broken Collarbone

Jaguars WR Christian Kirk suffered a broken collarbone on Sunday attempting to catch a deep ball during their loss to the Packers.

This injury will unfortunately cost him the remainder of the season, according to Ian Rapoport.

Kirk was expected to be a popular trade candidate in the coming weeks, as teams looked for help at receiver. Obviously, this injury ends that possibility.

Kirk, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5,894,874 contract that included a $2,367,180 signing bonus.

Kirk was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $84 million deal with the Jaguars.

In 2024, Kirk has appeared in eight games for the Jaguars and caught 25 passes for 320 yards receiving and one touchdown.