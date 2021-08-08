Jaguars WR DJ Chark Has Surgery To Repair Broken Finger, Expected Back Week 1

According to Mark Long, Jaguars WR DJ Chark had surgery to repair a broken finger recently.

However, Chark is expected to be back and ready for the season opener on September 12.

Chark, 24, was drafted in the second round out of LSU in 2018 by the Jaguars. According to OverTheCap.com, he received a $4,447,230 contract that includes a $1,314,348 signing bonus.

Chark will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Chark appeared in 13 games for the Jaguars and recorded 53 catches for 706 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Chark as the news is available.