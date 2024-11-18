Jaguars WR Gabriel Davis Expected To Have Meniscus Surgery

Update:

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson confirmed Jaguars WR Gabriel Davis will miss the rest of the 2024 season after tearing his meniscus, per Tom Pelissero.

According to Ian Rapoport, Jaguars WR Gabriel Davis is expected to need surgery to address a tear in his meniscus he sustained this past Sunday.

Surgeons will determine during the procedure if Davis needs a meniscus trim or a full meniscus repair. The former would sideline him for a few weeks, the latter would end his 2024 season.

Either way, Davis is likely headed for a stint on injured reserve.

Davis, 25, was drafted by the Bills out of UCF in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of a four-year, $5.7 million rookie contract and made $2.7 million in 2023 under the PPE program.

He was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Jaguars. He’s due base salaries of $1.5 million and $12 million in the final two years of the deal.

In 2024, Davis has appeared in 10 games for the Jaguars and recorded 20 catches on 42 targets for 239 yards and two touchdowns.