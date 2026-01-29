Jahri Evans Could Join HC Mike McCarthy’s Staff In Pittsburgh

Former Saints G Jahri Evans is a candidate to join Steelers HC Mike McCarthy‘s staff, according to Gerry Dulac.

Evans has been an offensive assistant in New Orleans after his playing career.

Evans, 42, is a former fourth-round pick of the Saints back in 2006. He spent 10 years in New Orleans before he was released by the Saints in 2016.

The Seahawks eventually signed him to a contract but he lasted just a month in Seattle before he was among their final roster cuts. Evans returned to the Saints a few days later on a one-year contract.

The Packers eventually signed Evans to a one-year contract.

Evans joined the Saints’ coaching staff in 2022 as a preseason coaching intern through the NFL’s minority coaching program. He was eventually promoted to a full-time offensive assistant in 2023. He eventually became the assistant offensive line coach in 2025.