Jameis Winston Leaves Giants Visit Without Deal

According to Josina Anderson, free-agent QB Jameis Winston left his visit at the Giants’ facility without a contract on Tuesday.

New York is exploring all its options at quarterback this offseason. They had Russell Wilson and Joe Flacco in for visits last week and have an offer out for Aaron Rodgers.

Winston is among their fallback options if they strike out on Rodgers and Wilson.

The Giants are in a tough spot at the position, as the draft doesn’t offer a clear answer either. They are picking No. 3 in what’s believed to be a two-quarterback draft (if that) and both teams ahead of them, the Browns and Titans, need quarterbacks.

New York already had Winston on its radar this offseason, as the team planned on adding a veteran passer regardless of what happens in the draft.

Winston, 31, is a former first-overall pick of the Buccaneers back in 2015. He played out the 2019 season under the fifth-year option from his rookie contract and made a base salary of $20.922 million.

He signed with the Saints on a one-year, $1.1 million deal in 2020 and returned to New Orleans on another one-year contract worth up to $12 million in 2021 as the starter. He unfortunately tore his ACL after eight games.

The Saints re-signed him to a two-year deal with a maximum value of $28 million and reworked the deal in 2023. The Browns signed Winston to a one-year deal with a maximum value of $8.7 million last March.

In 2024, Winston appeared in 12 games for the Browns with seven starts, completing 61.1 percent of his passes for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He added 25 rush attempts for 83 yards and another touchdown.

We have Winston included in our Top 100 2025 NFL Free Agents list.