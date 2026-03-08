Jamel Dean, Alijah Vera-Tucker & Isaiah Likely Among Names To Watch For Giants

According to Connor Hughes, the New York Giants are targeting free agent CB Jamel Dean, G Alijah Vera-Tucker, and TE Isaiah Likely before the start of free agency this week.

Hughes says that LB Tremaine Edmunds is another name to keep an eye on for New York “if the money is right.”

As for RB Kenneth Walker and C Tyler Linderbaum, Hughes mentions that the Giants were in the mix for them, but the price “simply got too high.”

Dean, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2019. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3,366,848 rookie contract that included an $846,848 signing bonus.

He then re-signed with the Buccaneers on a four-year, $52 million deal back in March of 2023.

In 2025, Dean appeared in 14 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 46 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, three interceptions and nine pass defenses.

Vera-Tucker, 26, was a two-year starter at USC, an honorable mention All-American, Morris Trophy winner, and first-team All-Pac 12 in 2020.

The Jets drafted Vera-Tucker with the pick No. 14 overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $15,885,028 contract with the Jets, including an $8,912,748 signing bonus, when the Jets exercised his fifth-year option back in April of 2024.

In 2024, Vera-Tucker appeared in and started 15 games for the Jets at right guard.

Likely, 25, was selected by the Ravens out of Coastal Carolina with the No. 139 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He just finished out the final year of a four-year, $4,164,338 contract that includes a $504,338 signing bonus.

In 2025, Likely appeared in 14 games for the Ravens, catching 27 passes for 307 yards and one touchdown.

