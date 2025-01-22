Jaycee Horn Wants To Stay With Panthers Long-Term

Panthers CB Jaycee Horn is set to enter the final year of his rookie deal on the fifth-year option in 2025 and will be an unrestricted free agent the following offseason. Horn left no question about wanting to stay with Carolina on a long-term deal when appearing on the Jim Rome Show.

“I’m a guy that’s kinda building on loyalty,” Horn said. “I wanna be where I was drafted. I seen those struggling days as a Panther when I first came in, even still going through a little bit of them now.”

Horn is confident the team is headed “in the right direction” and enjoys living in Charlotte.

“And I know the team is going in the right direction, the organization’s going in the right direction and Charlotte’s a cool spot. So I’d definitely love to be there and be a part of the change and see the glory days.”

In his end-of-season press conference earlier this month, GM Dan Morgan spoke highly about the future Horn as a core piece they hope to retain. Morgan said signing him a long-term deal is going to be a priority.

He was also Carolina’s lone Pro Bowl selection this year.

Horn, 25, was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Panthers out of South Carolina. He is the son of former NFL WR Joe Horn, who was a four-time Pro Bowler as a member of the Saints.

He just finished the final year of a four-year, $21,112,145 rookie contract with the Panthers that included a $12,714,287 signing bonus and a base salary of $1.055 million for 2024. The fifth-year option for Horn will cost the Panthers $12.472 million for 2025.

In 2024, Horn appeared in 15 games for the Panthers and recorded 68 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception and 13 pass deflections.

We’ll have more on Horn as the news is available.