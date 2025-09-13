Jerry Jones Asked Jets For Quinnen Williams & More In Exchange For Micah Parsons

Rich Cimini reports that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made a call to the Jets while shopping LB Micah Parsons before sending him to the Packers.

Cimini notes that Jones asked the Jets for DT Quinnen Williams and more, including draft picks, before New York told Dallas they did not have the capital to pull off any deal.

Parsons, 26, was the former No. 12 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of a four-year, $17,079,792 rookie contract that included a $9,781,667 signing bonus.

Dallas exercised the fifth-year option for Parsons, and he’s slated to make $21.32 million guaranteed in 2025.

The Cowboys traded Parsons to the Packers for DT Kenny Clark and two first-round picks before the 2025 season. Green Bay instantly handed Parsons a four-year, $186 million extension, keeping him under team control through 2029.

In 2024, Parsons appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys and recorded 43 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection.