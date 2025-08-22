Jerry Jones Claims Micah Parsons’ Agent Told Them To ‘Stick It Up Our Ass’

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones claims that they made Micah Parsons a contract that would have made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, but his agent, David Mulugheta, “told us to stick it up our ass.”

“Nobody appreciates Micah Parsons more than the Cowboys or me,” Jones said, via ESPN.com. “Nobody has ever offered him more money than I have to play football. Period.”

“When we wanted to send the details to the agent, the agent told us to stick it up our ass. Just so you’re clear.”

Parsons has said the meeting with Jones was supposed to be about team leadership and that he wouldn’t make a deal without his agent being involved.

Jones, meanwhile, says he and Parsons previously agreed to the length of the deal, guaranteed money and total money.

“I’ve agreed to give more money than has ever been given in terms of guaranteed money than anyone ever has as far as a defensive player,” Jones said. “I’ve done that. Now, I am the cat that writes the check. Now Micah’s got three years with the Cowboys left. He’s got three years. At some point somebody has to have the say over the other. At some point it has to be that way.

“My job is managing the check, OK? Micah’s got to do the playing. Where’s the least important part of this whole equation that we’re talking about? … The attorney or the agent, OK? He works for Micah.”

Things between the two sides have deteriorated, with Parsons upset that the Cowboys haven’t shown more urgency to get a deal done and have tried to go around his agent. That sparked a trade request from Parsons.

Parsons is in line for a massive contract extension after the new deals signed by Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt this year. Garrett also initially requested to be traded from the Browns before finalizing a record extension.

Parsons, 25, was the former No. 12 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of a four-year, $17,079,792 rookie contract that included a $9,781,667 signing bonus.

Dallas exercised the fifth-year option for Parsons, and he’s slated to make $21.32 million guaranteed in 2025.

In 2024, Parsons appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys and recorded 43 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on Parsons as the news is available.