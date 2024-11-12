Jerry Jones Confirms Dak Prescott To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in his weekly radio interview that QB Dak Prescott has elected to undergo season-ending surgery on his hamstring, per Jon Machota.

The procedure will be tomorrow in New York. Prescott had been seeking out multiple second opinions to try and find a way back and play this season, but in the end surgery proved to be the best option.

While he’s out, the Cowboys will likely turn to backup QB Cooper Rush and possibly No. 3 QB Trey Lance.

Prescott, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when Dallas placed the franchise tag on him.

The following offseason, Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract that included $126 million guaranteed. The contract can top out at $164 million.

Prescott was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 but signed a four-year, $240 million extension with Dallas back in September. The deal also includes $231 million guaranteed, $80 million of which comes in a signing bonus.

In 2024, Prescott appeared in eight games for the Cowboys and completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 1,845 yards, ten touchdowns, and eight interceptions.