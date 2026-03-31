Jerry Jones Doesn’t Anticipate Re-Visiting Maxx Crosby Trade, Wouldn’t Rule It Out

Per Jon Machota, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he doesn’t anticipate re-visiting a trade for Raiders DE Maxx Crosby, but he wouldn’t rule it out entirely.

Dallas was originally in the running for Crosby before the agreement between Las Vegas and Baltimore, but they weren’t expected to explore a deal for the star pass rusher after the Ravens backed out.

Crosby, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Eastern Michigan University. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,302,264 contract that included a $782,264 signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $850,000 when he signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with over $53 million guaranteed.

Crosby was due base salaries of $22.236 million and $18.84 million in the final two years of the deal when he signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension in March 2025.

In 2025, Crosby appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and recorded 73 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one interception, six pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.

We’ll have more regarding Crosby as the news is available.