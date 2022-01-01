Jets Activate CB Bryce Hall, Elevate Four Players

The New York Jets announced Saturday that they’ve activated CB Bryce Hall from the COVID-19 list and elevated DE Ronnie Blair, TE Dan Brown, WR D.J. Montgomery and CB Lamar Jackson to their active roster.

Hall, 24, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jets back in 2020. He’s in the second year of his four-year, $3,610,802 contract with the Jets that includes a $315,802 signing bonus.

In 2021, Hall has appeared in 15 games for the Jets and recorded 66 tackles, a half sack, no interceptions and 14 pass deflections.