Jets Activate RB Tevin Coleman From PUP List

The New York Jets officially activated RB Tevin Coleman from the non-football illness list Monday.

Coleman, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Falcons back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.219 million contract before agreeing to a two-year, $10 million contract with the 49ers.

From there, the Jets signed Coleman to a one-year deal worth $1.1 million in 2020 and brought him back on another one-year contract this past March.

In 2021, Coleman appeared in 11 games for the Jets, picking up 356 yards on 84 carries. He also added 49 yards receiving on 11 receptions and 317 kickoff return yards.