Jets Activate S Chuck Clark, Elevate K Anders Carlson

The New York Jets announced Saturday that they’ve activated S Chuck Clark from injured reserve and waived OL Alec Lindstrom.

The Jets also elevated K Anders Carlson from the practice squad for their Week 11 game.

Carlson, 26, was drafted by the Packers in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Auburn. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.996 million rookie contract that included a $156,776 signing bonus.

He most recently worked out for the Bills back in September after being let go by the Packers at the end of August.

Carlson signed on to the 49ers’ practice squad last month. San Francisco released him last week and he recently signed on with the Jets.

In 2024, Carlson has appeared in two games for the 49ers and converted all five field goal attempts to go along with 3 of 4 extra-point tries.