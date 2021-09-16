Jets Activate WR Jamison Crowder From COVID-19 List

The Jets announced they have activated WR Jamison Crowder from their COVID-19 list to the active roster.

We've activated WR Jamison Crowder. — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 16, 2021

Rich Cimini confirmed that Crowder returned to practice on Wednesday and was expected to be activated in time for Week 2.

Crowder, 27, is a former fourth-round pick by Washington back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.825 million contract and made a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season.

Washington allowed Crowder to leave as an unrestricted free agent and he signed a three-year, $28.5 million deal with the Jets in 2019. He renegotiated his contract back in June and will make $5,000,000 this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Crowder appeared in 12 games for the Jets and caught 59 passes for 699 yards (11.8 YPC) and six touchdowns. He also had one rush attempt for 14 yards.