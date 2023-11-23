Jets Activating OT Duane Brown From Injured Reserve

According to Adam Schefter, the Jets are activating OT Duane Brown off of injured reserve on Thursday.

New York designated him to return three weeks ago, meaning Brown is being activated on his last day of eligibility.

Brown, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2008. He was later traded to the Seahawks in 2017 before signing a three-year, $36.5 million extension with Seattle.

He played out the final year of that deal and made $11 million in 2021. The Jets signed him to a two-year contract in August of 2022.

In 2023, Brown has appeared in and started in two games for the Jets at tackle.