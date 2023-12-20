Jets Activating QB Aaron Rodgers From IR

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jets are activating QB Aaron Rodgers from injured reserve.

This is a little curious, as Rodgers is not expected to be medically cleared to play this season and will take up a roster spot by being activated.

However, Jets HC Robert Saleh says this will allow Rodgers to practice with the team as a part of his rehab, and they apparently value his presence around the team enough to sacrifice the roster spot.

New York’s 30-0 loss to the Dolphins this past weekend officially eliminated the Jets and ended hopes of a comeback in 2023 for Rodgers. And the risk of further injury is just not worth it for Rodgers and the Jets.

Rodgers will continue to rehab and should be ready to go in 2024 as the Jets hope the second year of the Rodgers experience goes much better than the first.

Rodgers, 40, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Rodgers as the news is available.