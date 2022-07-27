Jets Activating T George Fant

The New York Jets announced that they are activating T George Fant from the physically unable to perform list.

T George Fant has been placed on the active roster. pic.twitter.com/18FAlz7RwZ — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 27, 2022

Fant, 30, signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky back in 2016. He finished a three-year rookie contract before the Seahawks used a second-round restricted tender on him worth $3.095 million for the 2019 season.

As an unrestricted free agent in 2020, Fant signed a three-year, $27.3 million deal with the Jets. He’s set to make base salaries of $9.25 million in his final season.

In 2021, Fant has started 15 games for the Jets, playing both left and right tackle.