Jets Allowing WR Allen Lazard To Seek Trade But Not Ruling Out Keeping Him

According to Adam Schefter, the Jets have allowed WR Allen Lazard permission to seek a trade.

Lazard has come up frequently as a salary cap cut, as his arrival was tied to Aaron Rodgers and that era of Jets football is concluded. The Jets would obviously prefer to trade Lazard rather than cut him for nothing but it’s unlikely the veteran would have much of a market.

Interestingly, Schefter notes the Jets haven’t ruled out bringing back Lazard. It almost certainly would have to be at a lower price than what he makes now, as he’s due an $11 million base salary.

Cutting Lazard would free up $6.6 million in cap space with $6.5 million in dead money.

Lazard, 29, wound up signing on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Jaguars, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Jaguars later re-signed Lazard to their practice squad after he cleared waivers before the Packers signed him to their active roster toward the end of the 2018 season. He was re-signed by the Packers as an exclusive rights free agent the following two offseasons and was tendered at the second-round level as a restricted free agent in 2022.

Lazard signed a four-year, $44 million contract with $22 million guaranteed with the Jets in 2023.

He was due base salaries of $11 million in each of the final two years of the deal.

In 2024, Lazard appeared in 12 games for the Jets and recorded 37 receptions on 60 targets for 530 yards and six touchdowns.