Jets Also Cut QB Adrian Martinez Among Several Moves

The New York Jets announced not only the release of WR Allen Lazard, but the release of QB Adrian Martinez who served as the backup this past weekend.

We’ve released WR Allen Lazard. We also signed LB Ochaun Mathis to the practice squad and released QB Adrian Martinez from the practice squad. 📰: https://t.co/7JVGgaaM5W pic.twitter.com/ZAvef8x92B — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 16, 2025

The Jets also signed LB Ochaun Mathis to the practice squad. They later promoted S Jarius Monroe to the active roster and S Jaylen Mahoney to the practice squad, per Rich Cimini.

Martinez, 25, transferred from Nebraska to Kansas State following the 2021 season. He wound up going undrafted before signing a rookie contract with the Lions following the draft.

The Lions waived Martinez back in August of 2023, and he then caught on with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL in December before winning the UFL championship with the team. He was also named the league’s most valuable player.

Martinez signed with the Jets in July 2024 but was among the final roster cuts after camp before re-signing to the practice squad. The 49ers added him to their practice squad coming out of the preseason.

In 2025, Martinez has played in one game for the 49ers and completed one pass for -1 yard.