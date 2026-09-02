Jets Also Worked Out K Justin Tucker Among Others

According to Jordan Schultz, the Jets hosted K Justin Tucker for a workout, along with a few others.

That list includes Joshua Karty and Michael Badgley, per Schultz.

Tucker has worked out for a few other teams, but he hasn’t played since being reinstated by the NFL from his 10-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

The longtime Ravens kicker was accused by many women of sexual misbehavior in massage sessions, prompting Baltimore to part ways.

Tucker, 36, was signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2012. He was re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2015.

The Ravens placed the franchise tag on Tucker in 2016 before re-signing him to a four-year extension. Baltimore re-upped him for another four years and $20 million in 2019.

He was set to make base salaries of $3.5 million and $3.55 million over the final two years of his deal when the Ravens signed him to a four-year, $24 million extension.

However, Tucker was released in 2025 after accusations by sixteen different women of sexually inappropriate behavior during massage sessions.

In 2024, Tucker played all 17 games for the Ravens. He was 22-30 on field goals (73.3 percent) and 60-62 on PATs (96.8 percent).