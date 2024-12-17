Jets Announce Completed Interview With Former Titans GM Jon Robinson

The New York Jets announced they have completed an interview with former Titans GM Jon Robinson for their GM vacancy.

We have completed an interview with Jon Robinson for our General Manager vacancy. — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 17, 2024

This was expected following a report over the weekend. The Jets are also expected to interview ESPN analyst Louis Riddick and completed an interview with former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff earlier this week.

Robinson, 49, began working for the Patriots as an area scout back in 2002. He managed to work his way up to director of college scouting before departing in 2013 to become the Buccaneers’ director of player personnel.

After four years in Tampa Bay, the Titans hired him as their GM for the 2016 season. He lasted seven years in the role before being somewhat surprisingly fired near the end of the 2022 season.

During Robinson’s seven years in Tennessee, the Titans produced a record of 66-43, including four playoff appearances (3-4 record).

We’ll have more on the Jets’ GM search as the news is available.