Jets Announce Completed Interview With Interim HC Jeff Ulbrich

The New York Jets announced they have completed an interview with interim HC Jeff Ulbrich.

Here’s where the Jets’ coaching search stands so far:

Former Jets HC Rex Ryan (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Panthers & Commanders HC Ron Rivera (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Requested)

(Requested) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Requested)

(Requested) Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers QB coach Brian Griese (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings QBs coach Josh McCown (Requested)

(Requested) Jets interim HC Jeff Ulbrich (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Saints interim HC Darren Rizzi (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Maryland HC Mike Locksley (Interviewed)

Ulbrich, 47, was drafted by the 49ers in the third round out of Hawaii in 2000. After a ten-year playing career, all in San Francisco, Ulbrich entered the coaching ranks with the Seahawks as an assistant special teams coach.

Ulbrich later joined the Falcons in 2015 as a LB coach and rose to interim defensive coordinator in 2020. He joined the Jets as their defensive coordinator in 2021 and was named interim head coach after the organization parted ways with Robert Saleh in October.

In 2024, the Jets rank No. 5 in the NFL in total defense and No. 21 in scoring. They are also No. 5 in passing yards allowed and No. 15 in rushing yards allowed.