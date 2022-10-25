Jets Announce Four Moves Including Placing RB Breece Hall & OL Alijah Vera-Tucker On IR

The New York Jets announced they have placed second-round RB Breece Hall and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker on injured reserve.

We've placed RB Breece Hall and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker on IR. We've signed RB Zonovan Knight to the active roster and signed OL Myron Cunningham to the practice squad. — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 25, 2022

New York also promoted RB Zonovan Knight to the active roster and signed OT Myron Cunningham to the practice squad.

Vera-Tucker, 23, was a two-year starter at USC, was an honorable mention All-American, Morris Trophy winner, and first-team All Pac 12 in 2020. The Jets drafted Vera-Tucker with the pick No. 14 overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Vera-Tucker is in the second year of a four-year, $15,885,028 contract with the Jets that includes a $8,912,748 signing bonus. The Jets will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2022, Vera-Tucker started seven games for the Jets, appearing at both guard and tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 11 guard out of 77 qualifying players.

Hall, 21, was a two-time All-American, as well as a two-time Big 12 player of the year during his time at Iowa State. The Jets used the No. 36 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $9,014,774 contract that includes a $3,736,199 signing bonus.

In 2022, Hall appeared in seven games for the Jets and rushed 80 times for 463 yards (5.8 YPC) and four touchdowns. He added 19 receptions on 31 targets for 218 yards and another touchdown.